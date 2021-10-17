When Pablo Bashir was younger, he liked to make people feel at home. Little did he know that this natural friendliness would draw him close to the spheres of influence.

As the Chief Protocol Officer at the Next Media, Pablo has found himself rubbing shoulders with some of the most influential and powerful figures in business and politics. The latest on that list is the Vice President of Uganda, H.E Jessica Alupo.

Pablo met the Vice President when she paid a visit to the Next Media Park on Thursday. H.E Jessica Alupo had been invited as the chief guest at the third annual NBS Housing Baraza, an initiative aimed at addressing pertinent issues, identifying innovation and business development opportunities, providing networking opportunities, and exploring related topics affecting Uganda’s housing sector.

As chief protocol, Pablo had to liaise with the VP’s team ahead of the visit to ensure everything was in order before the principal’s arrival so she would feel at home and ultimately make the event a success.

While to a casual observer Pablo’s job seems like an exciting one, it is not without its challenges. It is a high demanding job, according to Pablo. He has to ensure the environment around the principal at a highly stressful time will be as comfortable as possible. This takes a lot of meticulous planning and organizational skills.

During his work Pablo ensures high profile visitors to Next Media are professionally handled, especially guests for political shows such as Frontline, Morning, Breeze and special shows The Spotlight, among others.

For example, among his trending photos were his hosting of visits for Leader of Opposition Mathias Mpuuga, and Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja this year.

He doesn’t stop with politicians but also top CEOs such as MTN CEO, Wim Vanhlleputte and Anne Juuko of Stanbic bank at the launch of MTN IPO.