Police in Kanungu district is investigating circumstances under which two people were killed in one day in the same place.

Kigezi Regional Police Spokesperson Elly Maate confirmed the incident and identified the deceased as 47-year-old Oliva Tugumisirize and Ahereza Clinton 23, both residents of Kasiro village Kanyambeho Parish in Nyakinoni sub-county Kanungu district.

Maate told the Watchdog reporter that the incident took place on Friday 15th October evening at Kasiro village in the home of Keti Ninsima where she sells alcohol.

It is reported that one of the deceased, Tugumisirize was drinking alcohol where she met Ahereza Clinton and for yet to be known reasons, Ahereza who was believed to have mental health illness, pushed her down from the chair where she fell and died.

Maate explained that after confirming Tugumisirize’s death, Ahereza tried to run away but was chased by others who overpowered and lynched him just a few meters away.

The incident was reported at Kihihi Police Station by the area chairman Byomuhangi Paison and the Police visited the scene, retrieved bodies to Kihihi Health Center IV pending a postmortem examination.

Maate said that inquiries are underway and the Police are now hunting for Ninsiima Keti who is on the run to help in investigations.

The case of murder was registered at Kihihi Police station under reference number CRB 95/2020 to help in investigations.