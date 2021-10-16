You could say Kampala woman MP Shamim Malende loves to work with her fiance. Otherwise, what explains her husband acting her chauffeur, messenger, personal assistant (carry her husband) and bodyguard!

Malende should be one of the luckiest women in Uganda because such men are hard to find.

The human rights defender is one of the appointed counsels for the NUP party officials who battle state charges now and then.

As the lawyer turned politician had interviews after attending court session in which Kawempe North member of parliament Ssegirinya Muhammad is accused of inciting violence, Malende’s baby bump was clearly showing. You could congratulate the couple for making a Honorable Baby!

Malende did not shrug off the question that were being asked about her pregnancy which confirmed she was expecting.

When asked about her baby daddy, she pulled closer a gentleman who has always been by her side all the time everywhere, someone who fits in the bodyguards jurisdiction and said that he was the husband.

The shock on our faces after finding out that the gentleman always besides the honorable and most times in black with a broad chest is actually her husband.

They have already taken the necessary steps that are considered matrimonial in Islam and have been together for a while, wow.

We then got a chance to interview him (husband) and ask him what he actually does when not with Hon Malende ( wife) and he said “helping out the honorable because he likes and greatly supports what she does for our great nation”.

Honestly that must be a fantastic job, helping out a high profile partner.

Nevertheless we congratulate the young couple and wish them all the best.