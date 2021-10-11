Cabinet has withdrawn issuance of Interpol certificate as a requirement to travel abroad.

An October 8 letter from Gender minister Amongi Betty Ongom to Internal Affairs minister Gen Kahinda Otafiire, informs that cabinet has reached a decision to issue a certificate of good conduct by Interpol as a precondition of travel by migrant workers.



According to Amongi, starting October 13, migrant workers will not be required to present the Interpol certificate as been the case.

According to Amongi, President Museveni advised that Interpol certificate of good conduct will only be required for security professional migrant workers, not ordinary people.

