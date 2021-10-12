Police in Kampala has summoned the Director General of the Uganda Civil Aviation Authority, Mr Fred Bamwesigye for violating traffic rules.

On Monday, Bamwesigye, while on Acacia Avenue in Kampala used a wrong lane, drove by the shoulders of other road users causing traffic jam in the City.

A concerned citizen took to annoyance on to twitter, a social media platform prompting outbursts from the public.

The Political Commissar in the Uganda Police Force AIGP Asan Kasingye responded that the target (Mr Bamwesigye) has been summoned for violating traffic rules.

The law only allows a handful of officials including the President, Chief Justice, Speaker of Parliament, among other officials.

Bamwesigye has since 2020 been in the news for getting at the helm of the Ugandan Aviation oversight body with inconsistent academic documents.

He is said to have amended academic credentials and his age. He first worked as the Deputy Director General of the Uganda a Civil Aviation Authority before turning Acting and later substantive Director General of the Aviation body replacing Prof David Mpango Kakuba.

– entebbepost.com