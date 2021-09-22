President Yoweri Museveni has confirmed that primary and secondary schools will reopen in January 2022.

The President made the revelation during his televised state of nation address on Wednesday.

Mr Museveni said post secondary institutions of learning were to reopen with effect from 1 November, 2021 on condition that all teachers and non teaching staff are vaccinated.

“The 330,000 students aged 18 years and above in post secondary institutions should be vaccinated as soon as possible,” Museveni noted.

He added that the rest of the learning institutions(primary and secondary) will open in January, 2022.

“I call upon all teachers and support staff to get vaccinated as soon as possible to enable safe reopening of schools.”

Earlier today, the Ministry of Education revealed that all learners will be promoted to the next class when schools reopen.

Appearing on NBS TV’s Morning Breeze show , Dr Dennis K. Mugimba, the Ministry’s Spokesperson said they are not planning to have a dead year and so all continuing learners will be moved to the next class before the end of academic year 2020/2021.

“The P1s will move to P2, the P2s will move to P3. Children of 6 years will join P1.Dr. Our priority is to have the classes that haven’t reopened since March 2020 report to school first,” Dr Mugimba noted.

He added that the Education Ministry has a roadmap in place that will guide the school re-opening depending on the President’s directive on how to safely re-open education institutions that have been locked up since June 18, 2021.

“The roadmap is a living document, we had planned to open in October. Depending on the President’s address tonight, we shall tweak the roadmap and roll it out.”