The Inspector General of Police Martin Okoth Ochola has promoted the 2020 Olympics Gold and Silver medalist Cheptegei Joshua Kiprui from the rank of Inspector of Police to Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP).

Cheptegei has been promoted together with his coach, Inspector of Police, (IP) Njia Benjamin to ASP whereas Peruth Chemutai (Gold Medalist) from Police Constable to Inspector of Police.

Exercising the powers delegated to him by the President, Ochola has also promoted subordinate officers, who participated in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, to various ranks of Corporal to Inspector of Police, these include;

No C/213 AIP Chelangat Mercyline has been promoted from Assistant Inspector of Police to Inspector of Police

No. 48689 CPL Chemutai Immaculate from Corporal to Sergeant and No. 68197 PC Shida Renny who has been promoted from Police Constable to Corporal.

According to Police Spokesperson Fred Enanga, the athletes’promotions came as an appreciation for their excellence in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

“They are all being recognised for their athletic excellence in the most recently concluded Tokyo 2020 Olympics. The letters appointing them will be handed over to them during the piping ceremony and in celebration of their achievement at Police Headquarters, whose arrangements are in place. The IGP continues to thank them for their historic win and achievements for the country and the Police Force as well. They are therefore being rewarded for the great success, praise and jubilation they brought to the institution and the country,” Enanga said on Monday.

Enanga added that Ochola further encouraged them to continue excelling in their field of sports and inspire young talent into sports and further take their responsibilities very seriously in promoting the image of the police and Uganda as a country.

Cheptegei is a long-distance runner who won silver in the 10,000 metres and gold in the 5,000 metres at the 2020 Summer Olympics and is the tenth man in history to hold the 5,000 m and 10,000 m world records concurrently, both set in 2020.

Chemutai is a Steeplechase runner who won the gold medal at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo in the women’s 3000 metres steeplechase race, becoming the first Ugandan woman ever to win an Olympic medal.