Maj Gen George Igumba,the UPDF Chief Personnel and Administration, representing Chief of Defence Forces Gen Wilson Mbasu Mbadi, has commended the government of Djibouti for continously supporting the UPDF through Mountain Warfare training that takes place in Karugutu Ntoroko District together with the French troops.

This was during a meeting that was held at the Ministry of Defence and Veterans Affairs headquarters Mbuya between the UPDF leaders and the Djibouti trainers , led by the Commander of the French Forces in Djibouti Maj Gen Dupont Stephane on Thursday.

In his remarks,Maj Gen Dupont applauded the UPDF for the commendable job in maintaining Peace and stability in the region especially Somalia due to its advanced skills and tactics.

Maj Gen Dupont added that there is need to make an effort to improve in the areas of advanced training and wished the UPDF glory and honor in its endeavors.

To know more about how you can buy an affordable home from Kabaka’s Mirembe estate Sentema, click here

The Djibouti Defence Attache to Uganda, Colonel B De Boisse shared Djibouti’s committment to cordial working relations with the UPDF, especially in their shared pursuit of peace and stability in the region.

The meeting was attended by Chief of Legal Services Brig Gen Godad Busigye, Lt Col James Tugume, Col Lamiral Patrick , Col Sebastien among others.