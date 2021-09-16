One person died on spot and four including the Maziba Parish Priest in Kabale Diocese Reverend Father Vincent Turinawe were injured following a nasty accident at Kanaba along the Kabale –Kisoro highway on Thursday afternoon.

The accident happened at Kagano Village, Muhindura parish in Kanaba sub county as Fr Turinawe and the family headed to Kinanira in Kisoro district.

The deceased has been identified as Nyamihanda Njerimina 80 the aunt of Fr Turinawe while the rest of the other three members who survived with Injuries are Tibeijuka Matilda 70 the mother of the priest, Asiimwe Donata 40 and Sister Arinaitwe Maxensia 49. They were rushed to Mutolere Hospital for medical attention.

According to Reverend Father Francis Havugimana the parish priest of Kinanira Catholic Diocese, the 5 were traveling to Kinanira to visit a relative.

To know more about how you can buy an affordable home from Kabaka’s Mirembe estate Sentema, click here