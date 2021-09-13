Forum for Democratic Change(FDC) president Patrick Oboi Amuriat has scoffed at President Yoweri Museveni for always fishing already worn out opposition members who cannot add a developmental brick to his ruling party-NRM.

Speaking during the swearing-in of the newly appointed FDC leaders at the party headquarters Najjanankumbi on Monday, Amuriat said that their party has been through a lot of trials and tribulations but it will never kneel before its enemy NRM.

“Many times, these trials have caused the naysayers to believe that FDC is about to wind up. We refuse to die as the FDC. Hon Ssebugwawo left us and Mr. Museveni celebrated believing that he had taken a big gun. In our wisdom through a meticulous process, we have brought another big gun if the other was an AK47, this one is a cannon, ” Amuriat bragged.

The former presidential candidate added that many people had written off FDC as a party of ageing people, as a party that doesn’t accommodate young people, a party of greedy people but now they have the youngest ever Deputy president of their political Party Anna Adeke Ebaju.

“You have seen the quality of leaders who have come here to take an oath and the diversity truly describes the FDC as a national party, not a regional outfit and we are proud of being everywhere in the country.”

It should be remembered President Museveni fished Owek. Joyce Nabbosa Ssebugwawo from FDC in June this year and subsequently appointed her the State Minister for ICT and National Guidance.

Although FDC’s top leadership persuaded her not to take the offer, Ssebugwawo who was the FDC Deputy President in charge of Buganda refused to turn down the opportunity of being a minister alluding that it was her last chance to serve her country at large within the government in her evening years.

Her acceptance prompted the party president Amuriat to issue a statement expelling her from the party.

“I can confirm that she has accepted the appointment and as a result has offended Article 12 of the FDC Constitution. She, therefore, ceases to be a member of FDC and has accordingly voluntarily relinquished her position as Deputy President,” Amuriat said in a statement issued in June.

Last week the party filled the vacuums Ssebugwawo and other left and among the new leaders is the Kampala Capital City Lord Mayor, Ssalongo Erias Lukwago who was named Party Deputy president in charge of Buganda replacing Ssebugwawo.

Today Lukwago, Soroti Woman MP Anna Adeke among others officially assumed their new offices after swearing in.