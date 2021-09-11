The Management of National Water and Sewerage Corporation (NWSC) has warned its customers and the general public of fraudsters who want to cheat them.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the NWSC management says there are unscrupulous people purporting to be “NWSC Auditors” and they claim that they can help customers reduce their water bills.

“These are fraudsters seeking to cheat customers,” the management stated.

“NWSC would like to clarify that none of its auditors has been tasked to reduce bills.”

The management also added that its only NWSC customers that can reduce their bills by following NWSC water saving tips.

“Do not pay any individuals. Pay all your NWSC bills to the official NWSC account through the bank or Mobile Money. Dont be cheated.

“Report any fraudulent message purporting to reduce your bills to the Police Station nearest to you or contact NWSC on 0800200977/0800300977.”