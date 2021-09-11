The Bishop South Ankole Diocese the Rt Rev Nathan Ahimbisibwe urged political and civic leaders to unite as the only way to develop and extend services in their areas of jurisdiction.

Bishop Ahimbisibwe noted that the people of Ntungamo district are the ones to join hands together to develop but not anyone else.

He made remarks on Friday during the farewell ceremony of outgoing RDC Bakunda George organized by the district stakeholders at Ankole Resort and Spa Ntungamo Municipality.

Bishop Ahimbisibwe applauded Bakunda for being a humble and hardworking person saying that you never miss the water till the well runs dry.

The outgoing RDC Ntungamo George Bakunda commended the solidarity, strength and cohesion of NRM party cadres they demonstrated in the last concluded general elections in Ntungamo district that saw NRM win almost all seats.

He said that the NRM party in Ntungamo achieved 86.51% from 65.45% in 2016 elections which he attributed to solidarity and cooperation of the Cadres.

Bakunda was transferred to Bukomansimbi district after serving Ntungamo for 2 years and 10 months and replaced by Dan Muganga who was transferred from Nakasongola district in the previous reshuffle.

Bakunda asked the new RDC Muganga who skipped the handover and local leaders to condemn morning boozing in communities.

He noted that people should opt for developmental ventures for the household income instead of waking up early to go to bars for boozing.

Samuel Mucunguzi Rwakigoba, the Ntungamo district boss, asked the people of Ntungamo to continue praying for Bakunda as the son of the soil to be a successful and good ambassador.

The Deputy RDC Byarugaba Isaiah Kanyamahaane hailed him for being a good NRM mobilizer, cooperative, tolerant and he managed to curb crime rate in the district using a humble approach.

The former Ntungamo district chairman Emeritus Singahache Dennis appealed to all political and civic leaders to be time managers if they are to serve well their voters like what Bakunda did.

Political leaders expressed their appreciation for having worked with RDC Bakunda who has been their role model and a uniting factor between political and civil leaders.

Other speakers were Vice chairman NRM Asiimwe Evans Rutahweire, CAO Mukiibi Nasser and Seth Rukurungu the personal Assistant to the first lady.