Katuna: The Mayor of Gicumbi District in Rwanda Felix Ndayambaje and Kabale district chairperson Nelson Nshangabasheija have called on the President of Uganda Yoweri Museveni and his Rwandan counterpart Paul Kagame to sit on a round table so that they resolve the Katuna/Gatuna border impasse.

The two officials made the plea on Thursday as Uganda handed over the dead bodies of Rwandan nationals who died a week ago and had been in a mortuary at Kabale Regional Referral Hospital.

Ndayambaje, the Mayor of Gicumbi District in Rwanda who led the Rwandan delegation at Gatuna border post said exchanging dead bodies frequently won’t help the two countries. He called on the two leaders to sit and see the way forward for the betterment of the two East African countries.

Commenting on the matter, Nshangabasheija said he believed the two freedom fighters; Kagame and Museveni will at one time come to the consensus and resolve the border matter.

The bodies handed over include one of Paul Bangirana, 47, who sneaked into Ugandan parish of Rwene in Buhara sub county Kabale district, later drunk excess crude waragi resulting into his death.

Another body is of Theoneste Dusabimana, 52, who was also a week ago killed in Rwanda, later his body dumped in Uganda in Rushaki village, Karujanga ward in Katuna town council Kabale district. The deceased was heard screaming from the Rwanda side on the

29th of August before his body was found dumped in Uganda the following morning.

Rwanda closed her borders with Uganda on 27th of February 2019 accusing Kampala of hosting and giving aid to her enemies. Rwanda also accused Uganda of harassing Rwandans living in the neighbouring country. To date,Rwanda has not reopened the borders.