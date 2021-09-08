Politician Habib Buwembo has been battling in court with Kato Lubwama for over five years, challenging the former Rubaga South MP’s academic qualifications. Court finally ruled this week in his favor.

Now Buwembo says he was rewarded sh1 billion to cater for the costs he incurred during the entire court process. Buwembo However says one billion shillings is very little because it’s Kato Lubwama involved. Habib adds that since he brags about having rich friends like Lwasa and many others, he should be paid promptly.

During an interview with NBS uncut crew the defeated honorable (Kato) was laughing and mimicking Habib, where he swore never to pay him a single penny.

Meanwhile Habib says by either hook or crook Mr Lubwama must pay since he was given sh200m to buy a car that suited his profile at that time, and bas also been stealing tax payers money for the last five years (because he went into the Uganda parliament without the required qualifications which he was very aware of).

When Mr Buwembo was asked why he was sure Kato will pay even though he clearly said he won’t , He said he will contact his court bailiffs and ask them to dismantle the comedians V8 car then sell spare parts or trace his properties and sell them so that he collects the money he owes.