News about Dj Emma’s death was like bushfire on Wednesday at around midday. It was DJ Emma’s wife who broke the news, by using his phone to send a message to the radio stations employee WhatsApp group informing them about his death.

The deceased was an employee at CBS fm presenting the evening cruise. He was also a re-known kikadde pioneer who inspired many young djs.

One of his workmates Patriko Mujuuka during an interview said he was good at his job, a perfectionist and a good team player.

A month ago the late lost his daughter which frustrated him so much but he somehow managed to emerge strong.

Dj Emma has been having a kidney illness and was receiving treatment, his colleagues thought he was improving and getting stronger but they were wrong.

He died from his home in Nakabugo and that’s where his vigil and farewell mass will be held.

Fans have flooded social media with tribute messages to the DJ.

May God judge him with mercy and his soul rest in eternal peace.