The leader of Uganda Orthodox Church His Eminence Archbishop Jonah Lwanga has passed on.

This has been confirmed by the Orthodox Church in Uganda which said the Archbishop died on Sunday evening.

“His Eminence Bishop Jonah Lwanga of the Uganda Orthodox Church has passed on today.May his Soul rest in peace,” the Church said.

Archbishop Lwanga has been the Metropolitan of Kampala, Uganda and Central Africa under the Eastern Orthodox Church of Alexandria.

Born 18 July 1945 in the village Ddegeya, Uganda, Lwanga’s grandfather, Obadiah Basajjakitalo, was one of the two initial leaders of the Orthodox Church in Uganda along with Ruben Spartas Mukasa.

He completed his general education in Bulemezi and Kyaddondo, Uganda (1952-1964).

In 1964-1968 he studied at the Ecclesiastical School of Crete. Between 1968-1978 he attained a degree in Theology and Philosophy from the University of Athens.

In 1979−1981 he served as Secretary of the Orthodox Mission in Uganda.

In May 1981 he was ordained a Deacon and in 1982 he was ordained a priest.

On 27 January 1992 he was ordained vicar Bishop of Bukoba.

On 12 May 1997 he was elected by the Holy Synod as Metropolitan of Kampala and All Uganda.