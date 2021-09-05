Western Uganda’s biggest pork market has been reopened, two months after being closed due to an upsurge of Covid-19 in the country. Kabagarame is popular for pork and local beer locally known as Tonto and the place is open to patrons only on Saturdays.

Located in Ishaka town,Bushenyi district, Kabagarame market attracts hundreds of people, especially merrymakers who turn up from all parts of the country to feast on pork.

It is called Kabagarame because those in this business expect their customers to relax and feel good after enjoying the food and drinks.

Vendors of Kabagarame pork market on Thursday morning stormed the office of the RDC, demanding for reopening of their businesses, following their closure in June as a measure to curb further spread of COVID-19.

After consultations with the traders and other stakeholders,it was agreed to reopen the market, according to Jane Asiimwe Muhindo, RDC Bushenyi who also doubles as the Covid-19 taskforce chairperson.

Asiimwe while meeting the pork Vendors of Kabagarame market asked them to adhere to the Standard Operating Procedures-SOPs that were put in place to stem the spread of coronavirus.

Vicent Kabeije the chairperson of traders in Kabagarame promised that traders will observe the guidelines as guided by the health ministry.

Bushenyi-Ishaka Municipal Mayor Richard Byaruhanga asked traders to strictly follow what they have been told to avoid crowding in the market which may lead to the reclosure.

At Kabagarame market, there are approximately 40, round grass-thatched houses, arranged in a semi-circle fashion, where customers sit. They are cool and easy to maintain. Each house is an independent business run by a different person. Visitors are also at liberty to sit on mats outside the huts and enjoy their meals.