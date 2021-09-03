Uganda Police’s Criminal Investigations Directorate (CID) has issued criminal summons to Kawempe North and Makindye West Members of Parliament Muhammad Ssegirinya and Allan Ssewanyana respectively to make statement regarding the ongoing Masaka murders.

“The Directorate of Criminal Investigations is investigating some murders that took place in Greater Masaka during the months of July and August, 2021,” Kato Tumuhimbise, the Director of Criminal Investigations told the MPs in separate criminal summons dated September 3rd.

“This serves as summons for you to appear at Masaka Police Station on Monday 6th September 2021 at 1000hours before D/SSP Moses Taremwa for a statement in respect to the said investigations.”

The development comes a few days after government blaming the murders orchestrated by machete wielding assailants on politicians.

To know more about how you can buy an affordable home from Kabaka’s Mirembe estate Sentema, click here

Over 30 people have so far been murdered.

Addressing journalists at the media centre, the ICT minister Dr. Chris Baryomunsi said preliminary findings from ongoing investigations indicate that the criminals behind the attacks are being used by some politicians to create fear within the population.

He however noted that government was on top of the situation giving assurance that those behind the attacks will be dealt with.