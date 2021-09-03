Police in Kabale district is investigating circumstances under which a Rwandan national died after drinking too much waragi.

According to Gerevasio Birakwate,57, chairman local council 1 of Rugarama cell, Rwene parish, Buhara sub county in Kabale district, the deceased identified as Paul Bangirana,47,was on Thursday morning at around 10am found dead near Uganda-Rwanda porous boarder of Rwene.

Its alleged that the deceased left his home village of Kyasako, Nyarwambo, Kaniga, Gicumbi district in Rwanda on 1/09/2021 crossed to Uganda to take waragi,according to his wife one Kamuyenge Goddess.

Waragi is banned from Rwanda and it’s criminal to have it sold anywhere in the country.

It’s further alleged that as Bangirana was heading back to Rwanda while drunk, he failed to walk which made him to sleep in one of the gardens where rain found him and in the morning of Thursday at around 10:00am he was found dead.

Elly Maate,the Kigezi regional police spokesperson confirmed the development.

“Police was notified and proceeded to the scene where by the scene was photographed, sketch plan was done, witness statements recorded and the body was taken to Kabale regional referral hospital mortuary pending for examination. Inquiries are at hand to ascertain the cause of his death,” EMaate said.

This case has been registered at Kabale police under file number KABALE CRB 749/2021.