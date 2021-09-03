The Deputy Speaker, Anita Among has named an Ad-Hoc committee to scrutinize the merger and rationalization of government agencies.

This comes after a debate earlier this week in which Members of Parliament expressed concern about the merger of 77 government agencies. , Among made the announcement at a plenary sitting on Thursday, 02 September 2021.

The Committee’s membership will include MPs; Nathan Byanyima (Bukanga North), Abdu Katuntu (Bugweri County), Dan Atwijukire (Kazo County), Tonny Ayoo (Kwania County), Christine Apolot (Kumi District), Patrick Nsanja (Ntenjeru South), Anna Adeke (Soroti District), Charles Bakkabulindi (Workers) and John Baptist Nambeshe (Manjiya County).

The Deputy Speaker stated that the terms of reference of the committee will be to study the justification of the merger, conducting the cost benefit analysis, studying the effect of the merger on the employees of the affected agencies and assessing the impact of the merger on service delivery.

The legislators had earlier raised concern regarding government’s exploration of the legal and financial ramifications involved in the process.

The Minister of Public Service, Hon. Muruli Mukasa who presented the report said Cabinet had decided to merge, mainstream and rationalize government agencies, commissions, authorities to facilitate efficient public expenditure.

The main objective, he said, was to eliminate structural and functional duplications, overlaps and wasteful expenditure.

Among gave the committee a month to report back to Parliament.