Police have said Nalubega Joan’s murder was as a result of domestic violence.

According to police, Nalubega, 38 a resident of Kimanya ”B” LCI, Kimanya ward, Kimanya Kabonera Division in Masaka city was murdered by her husband on Wednesday but not by the infamous panga wielding assailants.

ASP Muhammad Nsubuga, the Southern regional Spokesperson emphasizes that Nalubega was killed by the father of her children when the couple developed a msunderstanding.

“The victim was stabbed in the neck with a broken beer bottle, and she bled to death. The two first had a quarrel from their drinking joint that ended in a fight after they got home. Our response team led by the OC station Masaka responded immediately after getting information at 3 am, but found when the victim had died. They arrested the suspect and also conveyed the body of the deceased to Masaka Referral hospital for a postmortem. Further investigations are on going,” Nsubuga said.

“We urge the public to disregard claims that the murder is linked to the vicious killings by panga wielding assailants.”