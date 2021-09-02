One person was killed and another hacked in two separate incidents in Masaka sub region Wednesday night, despite the heightened deployment of security.

Maria Nakyanzi, 61, a resident of Kyango-Kazo cell in Kasaali Town Council, Kyotera District was at around 8pm attacked by the infamous panga wielding assailants who cut one of her arms. She was rushed to Kyotera Medical Hospital where doctors tried their best to treat her before referring her to Kalisizo Hospital for further medical management.

In a separate attack in the same night, the murderers killed a one Joan Nalubega, 38, a resident of Kimanya B, Kimaanya- Kabonera constituency in Masaka City. They left the baby she was carrying on her back seriously injured.

All this was done under the heavy deployment of security operatives in Greater Masaka region.

A few hours before the attacks, Uganda Police had posted photos of their officers on social media boasting on how they have got the security situation under control.

“Security officers on night patrol in Greater Masaka Region,” Uganda Police captioned the over 20 photos of their officers conducting operations yesterday night.

However, Ugandans have been left disappointed in security agencies who claimed that they had everything under control but a person was killed under their ‘watch’.

Some netizens have since accused the operatives of concentrating on taking photos to be uploaded on social media instead of protecting the lives of vulnerable Ugandans in Masaka.

See comments:

Kakembo Moses Musa- “Hon Mathias Mpuuga says ur officers were photoshooting when people were being murdered that very nyt. With your failures in Masaka was this really necessary!!!! Wake up from showing off and rescue our parents and relatives from these murders. Kindly do ur job rather than these childish posts. Someone once said any gadget is as good as its operator. Be good operators.”

Councillor Sharon Kemigisha-” This is a joke of the day how would u post this to alert the killers that u are coming. Hmmmmmm this seems to be a movie script yet Ugandans are losing lives in it.”

Kakande Kirumira-” The security is protecting those of bijambiya to massacre more because just at 8 pm a woman is killed in Masaka now who is fooling who u will reap what you sow.”

Onyango Julius Julius-” This confusion of giving us pics instead of apprehending the so called pigs is why our people are still being murdered.”

Joseph Martov Jr. -” An old woman has just lost her arms this very night mbu you are patrolling.”