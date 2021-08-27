The Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) have confirmed that they have in custody a suspected suicide bomber who wanted to disrupt the funeral proceedings of the late Maj Gen Paul Lokech.

The suspect has been identified as Katumba Abdul alias Ben.

Following an intelligence led operation on the afternoon of Thursday 26 August 2021, a suspected suicide bomber identified as Katumba Abdul aka Ben was arrested by joint security forces at Mikicha Guest House aling Canigula Road in Pader Town Council,”said Brig Flavia Byekwaso, the army Spokesperson in a statement dated 27 August, 2021.

Brig Byekwaso added that the suspect was found with an assortment of home bomb making materials which include assembled homemade bombs, bimb carrier bags, ball bearings, suicide vests, detonators, ammonium sulphate, wire cutters, switches and mobile phones used to detonate bombs.

“Investigations so far indicate that the suspect had intent of disrupting the funeral proceedings of the late Maj Gen Paul Lokech,” Brig Byelwaso said.

“Other accomplices in the heinous crimenare still at large but but have been positively identified and operations to apprehend them are underway. The joint security forces are in control of the situation and the public is therefore urged to remain calm.”

Gen Lokech, a Deputy Inspector General of Police died last Saturday from his home in Buwaate, Kira.

According to Police, Gen Lokech died of a blood clot in his lungs and left leg after falling off a chair a few weeks ago. He is to be buried today Friday at his home district Pader.