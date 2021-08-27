Rajiv Ruparelia, the son to Ruparelia group of companies founder and city tycoon Sudhir Ruparelia is set to venture into the music industry.

The tycoon’s son who owns Sanyu Fm, one of Uganda best radio stations has recently picked interest in the music Industry and is set to start a mega record label to promote Ugandan music.

During the interview he had with journalists while at a charity event at Rosebud flower farm – Namulanda along Entebbe road Rajiv said he loved music so much and wanted to start investing in its betterment.

His great love for Ugandan music and Ugandans artists like Spice Diana and Ykee Benda prompted him to start the record label. Rajiv’s soft heart for musicians has seen him sponsor the education of young stars including Fresh Kid and Felista at the family’s Kampala Parents School through Ruparelia Foundation.

Considering his financial background we anticipate that the studio is going to be one of a kind.

The Ruparelia group managing director also said that the aim of this label is to start recording Ugandan music beyond borders and that his going to do this with the help of a friend in England ( names withheld ).

By Rheetur N.

