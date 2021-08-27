The Kabale Resident District Commissioner0(RDC) Darius Nandinda has criticized the Rwandan Government for killing Ugandans by shooting, whenever they illegally cross to their country.

While speaking to our reporter on Wednesday, Nandinda noted that Ugandan security is very keen and would never shoot people the way they’re being killed by the regime in Rwanda.

“Our security in Uganda is very keen; we don’t kill innocent people like that. It’s absurd. But this mess will one time be sorted. Sorry to the people of Butanda Sub County for the loss of their son,”Nandinda said.

The RDC made the remarks while commenting on the situation of a Ugandan national who was killed by Rwandan security forces, while they were manning the Ugandan/Rwandan border.

Justus Kadogo Kabagambe, 25, a resident of Rutare Village, Bigaga Parish in Butanda sub county Kabale district met his death last week as Rwandan soldiers shot at him when he passed through the porous border to enter Rwanda. He was carrying with himself waragi and Movit cosmetic products probably for sale in Rwanda which was illegal.

Nandinda advised Ugandans against crossing to Rwanda until the standoff between the two countries is resolved.

“The president of Rwanda closed the Uganda/Rwanda border, indicating that they were not welcome there. They’ve killed Ugandans who attempt to cross to Rwanda, so don’t cross there again.

“Rwandans come to Uganda very often and we’ve never killed anyone. I urge Ugandan leaders at the border to tell our people not to cross to Rwanda till the Rwanda/Uganda issues are resolved, ” Nandinda said.

Rwanda closed her border with Uganda in 2019, accusing Kampala of hosting her enemies. To date, the borders are closed as the two countries continue negotiations to have the borders opened for trade.