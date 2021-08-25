The Deputy Speaker of Parliament Anita Among has promised that she will do whatever it takes to see that Christopher Komakech returns to parliament.

Komakech, a son to fallen Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) Maj Gen Paul Lokech was last week kicked out of Parliament after losing an election petition to former Aruu County MP Odonga Otto.

the son of the departed UPDF General Paul Lokech wins the Aruu County by-elections.

Among, who is also the Bukedea District Women legislator made the promise on Tuesday while paying her last respect to the departed Senior UPDF officer.

To know more about how you can buy an affordable home from Kabaka’s Mirembe estate Sentema, click here

She told mourners at Gen Lokech’s home in Kira that the late played a big role to ensure that she returns to the 11th parliament and as a way of showing her appreciation, she is going to ensure that Komakech wins the Aruu County by-election.

“Whenever I would see someone who was not compliant I would call General Lokech.Most of the votes I got in elections, I got them through Gen. Lokech,” Among said.

“We also thank God that when Gen Lokech was still alive he gave us our young brother, Komakech. I want to assure the family that we will do whatever it takes to have Komakech back in Parliament, that is the only way we can pay this family.Gen Lokech has been a very good friend of mine to an extent that even a night before he passed on, I talked to him around midnight.”

Gen Lokech died on Saturday morning at his home in Kira just a day after the Gulu High Court Judge, Justice Tadeo Asiimwe threw his son Komakech out of Parliament because he addressed his resignation letter to the wrong person.

Komakech won the Aruu County seat in the 2021 general election beating Odonga Otto who did not accept the defeat. And through his lawyer Dalton Charles Opwonya from Opwonya & Co. Advocates, he filed an election petition against Komakech saying that he did not officially resign from his civil service job before joining Parliament.

In the ruling the Court found out that Komakech did not address his resignation letter to the Permanent Secretary Ministry of Health as required by the Public Service Standing Order, he instead addressed his resignation to the office of the Executive Director Butabika Hospital. This led to a call for the by-election.