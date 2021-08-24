More than one hundred young and energetic Ugandans in Kisoro have on Monday turned up to hand deliver their applications seeking to join the Local Defense Unit (LDUs).

During the exercise, more than 30 applications were bounced because they lacked key data, including Signatures from the Local Council I Chairperson, Gombolora Internal Security Officers

(GISOs).

According to the Kisoro deputy Resident District Commissioner Dan Ndikumwami, the energetic, patriotic Ugandans had turned up but lacked all the necessary requirements for their applications to be received.

“I admire the quick response by our people to the announcement but I had no choice but to ask them to go back and work on their applications because many of them had made mistakes,” Ndikumwami explained.

To know more about how you can buy an affordable home from Kabaka’s Mirembe estate Sentema, click here

The development follows government’s decision to carry out a countrywide recruitment of LDUs.

Ndikumwami told our reporter that August 23rd 2021 was the first day

of receiving applications adding that he anticipates receiving so more applications.

Fresh LDU recruitment will start with headquarters of UPDF Divisions

I, II, III, IV and V in Kakiri barracks, Mbarara, Mbale, Gulu and Pader respectively.

Recruits will receive 4 months basic military training from UPDF training schools. Upon completion of their training, the LDUs shall be deployed to serve in their respective districts of recruitment.

Those interested will be required to present duly signed letters of

recommendation from their respective LCI Chairpersons, PISOs and GISOs

and they must prove they are residents of that particular area.