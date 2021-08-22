The Rubanda Resident District Commissioner (RDC) Peter Rwakifari Rubondo has urged the public to comply with the Presidential guidelines on Covid-19 prevention if schools and places of worship are to be reopened.

Speaking to our reporter at Rubanda district headquarters, Rwakifari said the district currently has 123 Covid-19 patients under home based care.

He said that they decided to keep them home because they don’t have enough facilities to accommodate them.

Rwakifari attributes the surge in covid-19 cases to random testing. According to him, they used to have testing at Muko Health Center IV in Rubanda West and Hamurwa Health Center IV but now all the Health Center IIIs in the district do the testing.

He says the distance to testing centers has become shorter and less costly which has encouraged the mass to rush for the test.

He added that the majority of the people in Rubanda district have continued violating the Ministry of Health guidelines which has caused the surge of covid-19 in the district.

Rwakifari noted that people have shunned social distancing, wearing face masks, boda boda riders ferrying more than one passenger and taxi drivers loading more than half capacity.

The RDC said they facilitated the Village Health Teams to encourage the people to adhere to the Ministry of Health Guidelines.