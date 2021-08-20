Former Senior Presidential Press Secretary Joseph Tamale Mirundi has gone bear knuckles on government Ministers and Members of Parliament from the ruling party-NRM by calling them dumb. He accuses them of failing President Yoweri Museveni by sleeping on their jobs.

Appearing on ‘TMO online Television’ YouTube channel on Friday, Mirundi said that President Museveni’s agendas are always good and are meant to benefit Ugandans but most of his ministers and MPs are too sleepy and dormant to properly execute his ideas.

“First of all, most of these MPs buy votes to be elected, they dont campaign. So they come into Parliament heavily indebted and when they are appointed as ministers they only think of how to repay their debtors. Secondly, many of his ministers are amateurs who were peasants but because the constitution requires him to appoint ministers, he chooses from those present. For example, there was a minister of Kampala but she was a former councillor in Mubende. You can not appoint a councillor in Mubende to be a minister in charge of Kampala,” the veteran journalist said.

“That is why we have ministers and MPs who can not explain a matter at the floor of Parliament. NRM has many MPs who did not make their maiden speeches in five years because they don’t know. In future, we shall need a Parliament that shall analyze all the laws which these past parliaments have passed because when it comes to debating its only MPs on the opposition who are very articulate. Although NRM has a two-thirds majority, most of them cannot stand and talk. They are just peasants who can only say ‘yes’, “he said.

Mirundi added that the ability and strength of Parliament always come from the opposition because it has intelligent and credible MPs.

“That is why even debating on the matter concerning their party, President Museveni will need a caucus to brief them on what to speak. They are dumb.”