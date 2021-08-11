City tycoon Abid Alam has offered two square miles of land to squatters in Bukoba, Kasanda district in return for his freedom.

Alam was last year in April arrested and consequently sent to Kitalya Prison where he spent over three weeks before being granted bail.

Alam was arrested by the State House Anti-corruption Unit on charges of conspiring with four police officers to defeat the course of justice by unlawfully releasing confidential information regarding a case file in which he was a prime suspect.

The arrest followed reports that his agents had been involved in a number of atrocities and unlawful destruction of property in Bukoba, Kasanda, where they were bickering with squatters over land.

The agents reportedly injured several employees of Maj Arthur Mugyenyi before destroying three acres of his banana plantation, two houses and killing his animals.

The group was also accused of gang raping a woman before they destroyed banana plantations, robbed property and battered residents of Bukoba and Bukompe villages, among others.

However, the Directorate of Public Prosecutions later withdrew charges against the three policemen.

Alam’s legal team led by Fred Muwema argued that he is a senior citizen of Uganda, a businessman with more than 15 companies operating under the Alam Group, and is the honorary consul of Indonesia in Uganda, with no criminal record. They added that Alam has a fixed place of abode along Kintu road in Nakasero within the jurisdictions of Buganda Road court.

Despite being out of prison on bail, the businessman has since been battling the charges.

Now, Alam has reached an understanding with the affected residents to occupy his two square miles of land in exchange for his freedom by dropping the criminal charges against him.