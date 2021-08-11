The National Social Security Fund (NSSF) is set to get a new board of directors following the term expiration of the current board.

The term of the 11th board will formally end on August 31, 2021.

In a letter dated July 22, 2021, NSSF management asks the Finance Minister Matia Kasaija to urgently consider and determine the composition of the 12th board in time to enable a smooth transition.

“The timing of the appointment of the 12th board is especially critical to enable the fund to comply with the statutory obligations relating to approval of the fund’s financial statements for the financial year ended, and relatedly your declaration of the annual interests to members” reads NSSF letter to Minister Kasaija

To know more about how you can buy an affordable home from Kabaka’s Mirembe estate Sentema, click here

The NSSF letter lists board chairman Patrick Byabakama Kaberenge, Patrick Ocailap, Florence Namata Mawejje and Peninnah Tukamwesiye as some of the board members that have served the two mandatory terms and are not eligible for renewal

The other two that are to be replaced are Peter Christopher Werikhe representing worker from National Organisation of Trade Unions and and Stephen Mugole also from the same union. Both Werikhe and Mugole have served their first term and are eligible for reappointment but the law bars them since they are now Members of Parliament.

Mugole is the MP for Kabweri county while Werikhe is MP for Bubulo West.

“On relatedly Hon. Minister, I also wish to highlight some key findings of various board evaluations at the fund for your kind considerations as you appoint the 12th board. It has been recommended that board members should have appropriate technical skills to enable them effectively supervise management. given the nature of the fund business. Some of the key skills that have been highlighted as missing on the recent board are in the areas of investment and project management, information technology, real estate, risk management and accounting and financial management. The evaluations have also highlighted the need to address the gender disparity on the 11th and previous boards,” says Agnes Tibayeita Isharaza,the Corporation Secretary of NSSF.

Those that have served their first term and are eligible for reappointment are Bamwesigye Fred, the deputy managing director of civil aviation authority also representing employers and Dr. Isaac Magoola, the head of department business administration at Makerere University business school, also representing workers and Aggrey Kibenge Permanent government representative and Secretary Ministry of Labour. The other person is the Richard Byarugaba NSSF Managing Director.