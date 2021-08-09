Alliance for National Transformation (ANT) leader Gen Mugisha Muntu has claimed that corruption is one of the tools President Yoweri Museveni is using to cling onto power.

Delivering his speech during the Alliance for Campaign Finance Monitoring (ACFIM) webinar conference last week, Gen Muntu said that the present regime under the stewardship of the Gen Museveni has used two tools; Corruption and state security apparatus to overstay in power.

“However good any individual is as far as I am concerned nobody is going to succeed in fighting corruption. Even the current Premier is going to fail like many others because that is the tool President Museveni is using to stay in Power, therefore to anybody hoping to win this war I can conclusively inform you that this is a dead war,” the former presidential candidate said.

“Gen Museveni’s government is surviving on using two main tools; one the use of state security apparatus, two the use of money to claim support. We can see this clearly how they use the money to buy people and compromise them.”

Muntu added that the longer the regime stays in power the more it becomes expensive in terms of buying whoever comes out to oppose its evil leadership.

“It’s a conflict of interest to those who want to hang onto power and at the same time wanting to fight corruption because they will be conflicting. On one side they will need the money and if they need the money there is no way they are going to weed out those who are the source of the money because fighting corruption in this regime is like fighting the regime its self.”

He also noted that the only way to solve such problem is for the figures behind the escalating virus of corruption to bow down and obey the rules of democracy with an aim of restructuring a new Uganda.

Gen Muntu’s statement comes at the time when the State House Anti-Corruption Unit recently launched an investigation on officials in the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) over procurement and supply of substandard relief items to Kasese District.

This followed Prime Minister Robinah Nabanja’s rejection of an assortment of relief items meant for flood victims in Kasese District, saying they were low quality.