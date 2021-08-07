MultiChoice Uganda, the parent company of DStv and GOtv, has announced a price rise for its bundles.
According to MultiChoice officials, the pricing change was made after a rigorous process of balancing technology, content value, and cost of delivery across the company’s systems.
“MultiChoice Uganda has worked hard to ensure that these prices are as low as possible while still being affordable to Ugandans,” stated Joan Semanda Kizza, MultiChoice Uganda’s PR and Communications Manager.
As she said, “DStv and GOtv, each in their own right, continue to offer more value than other pay-TV options on the African continent.” Over 200 stations are available, including music and sports as well as news and entertainment.”
To ensure affordability, we have designed our bundles so that one package does not subsidize the other. All of our other material is subject to the same restrictions. Customers pay a reasonable price for the channels they receive in each bundle.”
As a result, many shows are only included in our slightly more costly bundles since certain channels are superior and provide exclusive, first-run programming that is highly expensive. Asiimwe drew to a close.
As of September 1, 2021, the price rise will be implemented for all DSTV and GOTV subscribers. It should be noted that certain bouquets have price increases as little as 1,000 Uganda shillings, as shown in the tables below.
Dstv Old and New Packages
|Premium
|227,000
|239,000
|Compact Plus
|135,000
|142,000
|Compact
|84,000
|89,000
|Family
|52,000
|55,000
|Access
|35,000
|37,000
GoTV Old and New Packages
|GOtv Max
|40,000
|42,000
|GOtv Plus
|27,000
|29,000
|GOtv Value
|17,000
|18,000
|GOtv Lite Monthly
|12,000
|13,000
|GOtv Lite
|28,000
|31,000
|GOtv Lite Annual
|77,000
|84,000
Do you have a story in your community or an opinion to share with us: Email us at editorial@watchdoguganda.com