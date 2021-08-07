MultiChoice Uganda, the parent company of DStv and GOtv, has announced a price rise for its bundles.

According to MultiChoice officials, the pricing change was made after a rigorous process of balancing technology, content value, and cost of delivery across the company’s systems.

“MultiChoice Uganda has worked hard to ensure that these prices are as low as possible while still being affordable to Ugandans,” stated Joan Semanda Kizza, MultiChoice Uganda’s PR and Communications Manager.

As a result of high inflation and operating costs, MultiChoice Uganda has had to endure increasing content prices and foreign exchange impacts during the last year, according to Kizza.

As she said, “DStv and GOtv, each in their own right, continue to offer more value than other pay-TV options on the African continent.” Over 200 stations are available, including music and sports as well as news and entertainment.”

According to Colin Asiimwe, Head of Marketing at MultiChoice Uganda, “When we determine pricing, we consider our costs, such as our satellites and distribution equipment; buying shows and movies; decoders as well as our infrastructure, such as playout facilities, monitoring services and customer touchpoints”

To ensure affordability, we have designed our bundles so that one package does not subsidize the other. All of our other material is subject to the same restrictions. Customers pay a reasonable price for the channels they receive in each bundle.”

As a result, many shows are only included in our slightly more costly bundles since certain channels are superior and provide exclusive, first-run programming that is highly expensive. Asiimwe drew to a close. As of September 1, 2021, the price rise will be implemented for all DSTV and GOTV subscribers. It should be noted that certain bouquets have price increases as little as 1,000 Uganda shillings, as shown in the tables below. Dstv Old and New Packages Premium 227,000 239,000 Compact Plus 135,000 142,000 Compact 84,000 89,000 Family 52,000 55,000 Access 35,000 37,000 GoTV Old and New Packages GOtv Max 40,000 42,000 GOtv Plus 27,000 29,000 GOtv Value 17,000 18,000 GOtv Lite Monthly 12,000 13,000 GOtv Lite 28,000 31,000 GOtv Lite Annual 77,000 84,000