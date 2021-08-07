AMINA William Street

Arrow Complex

Arua Park Plaza A

Arua Park Plaza b

Avemar Shopping Center

Barmako House

Bonita Arcade

Bypass Building

Center Point

Dembe Arcade

Esco Plastic House

Esco Plastic Ltd

FAIBAH Plaza

Fami Plaza

Fidodo Buiding

Fortune Plaza

Giant shoping Arcade

God’s Grace

Jagwa Hotel

Jemba Plaza

Jesico Beuty

Justin arcade

Kabale Arcade

Kampala Plaza

Katonga Business Center

Kizito Towers

Light Arcade

Lond buiding Plot 64 Kla Road

Lutunga House

Mabirizi City Plaza

Majestic Plaza

Malaika buidling

Manella White House

Mengo Hill Plaza

Midcity

Modern Sarah Center

Moon light Arcade

Mulima Muyini Arcade

Nabugabo Business Center

Nakasero Complex

Namaganda Plaza

Nasar Road mall

Nzuram-Nasser Link Plaza

Old Park Royal

Peoples Plaza

Priness Arcade

Qualicel house

Rafik building

Sal Buidling

Sekazga House

Sky Light

Smile Investments

Soweto Arcade

SS Plaza

Star Shoppers

Sunscity Arcade

Superior

Superior Complex

Teddy’s PlAza

Temusewo Plaza

THE ARCADE

The Centre

Trade Link

Trade lkink

Transnile link

Tropical Complex

Ttowa mall

Zai Plaza

Zebra House

Zibula Atude

Do you have a story in your community or an opinion to share with us: Email us at editorial@watchdoguganda.com