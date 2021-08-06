The Chief of Staff- Land Force (COS-LF), Brig Gen Bob Ogiki has advised UPDF Instructors to exhibit high standards of discipline, personal conduct and leadership with unrivalled personal turn out in order to depict UPDF values.

He said this while presiding over the closing of Instructors’ Course Level 111 Training of Trainers (TOT) intake 02/21 at Kaweweta Recruit Training School.

“As a trainer you are a mirror of our values. The skills and knowledge you impart in your trainees creates a lasting impression. You should therefore be suave with an upright bearing, good morals and general turn-out.” Brig Ogiki said, adding that “as a core training team, UPDF has a lot of hope in you to produce more gallant soldiers who have performed with distinction in Uganda, in the region and on the continent.”

The Commandant Kaweweta Recruit Training School, Brig Gen James Barigye Ruhesi, informed the COS-LF that the course commenced on 31st May 2021 with 721 trainers and has passed out a total of 695 trainers,of whom 64 are female.

The course content included; Methods of Instruction, Roles and responsibilities of an Instructor, Training Communication Skills, Universal personal shooting skills, block teaching practice, Drill teaching practice, military approach to minor tactics and field craft.

