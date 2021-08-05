The Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) Land Force Commander, Lt Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba ,in a message delivered by the Director of Political Education in Land Force, Colonel Anatoli Nuwagira, appreciated the Chieftaincy of Medical Services for the job they are doing in the service of the troops especially in Covid-19 pandemic where many of the personnel are at the frontline to fight the pandemic.

He further reminded them to keep safe while on duty.

Gen Muhoozi challenged the medical personnel that ideological renewal like Christianity and Islam is continuous where one doesn’t stop going to church or the Mosque. He further urged them to always keep new information which have an impact on their lives and in the same spirit to always encourage their subordinates to do the same.

This was happened today Thursday , at the start of a two day ideological Orientation Symposium for Medical Personnel conducted by Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces Chieftaincy of Medical Services together with the Political Commissariat at the Senior Officers Diagnostics Centre, Mbuya.

To know more about how you can buy an affordable home from Kabaka’s Mirembe estate Sentema, click here

In his remarks, the Chief of Medical Services, Maj Gen Dr Ambrose Musinguzi said that the key components under the mandate of the Medical Services is to adequately build and make the medical services more professional and modernized so as to measure up to new challenges like emerging new infections, acquisition of new technologies in healthcare so as to contribute to the National Development Plan.

Hon. Lydia Wanyoto-Mutende presented a paper titled “The Role of Modern Military Medical Services in Enhancing National and Regional Security”, where she noted that the traditional war of guns is being replaced with biological wars, cyber-wars, terrorism which paradigm implies that the military medical force is increasingly becoming important in terms of evacuation, offering physiological support and treatment of victims.

She called upon the leadership to shift from analogue approaches to modern approaches so as to be able to respond to threats like biological wars such as epidemics and pandemics.