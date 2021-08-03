Journalists Sarah Kagingo, Joseph Sabiti and Sabab Kitatta have been appointed Principal Press Secretaries at Parliament.

Kagingo, a Public Relations guru will manage communications in the Office of the Speaker of Parliament Jacob Oulanyah, NBS TV senior journalist Sabiti will on theother hand manage communications for Deputy Speaker Anita Among whereas Kitatta, a former Observer newspaper senior journalist will perform his role in the office of the Leader of Opposition (LOP) Mathias Mpuuga.

The appointments were announced on Tuesday by the Parliament Director of Communications, Chris Obore.

“Welcome on board Sarah Kagingo, Joseph Sabiti (Media for Deputy Speaker) and Sadab Kitata (Leader of the Opposition). Enhancing parliament communications. Congratulations,” Obore tweeted.

The three press secretaries will work under the Directorate of Communications and Public Affairs headed by Obore.

Their appointment means Obore will speak for the institution of Parliament while the three will handle the communications and affairs of the Speaker, Deputy Speaker and Leader of Opposition.