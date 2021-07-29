Kira Municipality Member of Parliament Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda has been forced to apologize for referring to State Minister for Higher Education John Chrysestom Muyingo as Personal Assistant to Cabinet Minister of Education and Sports Janet Kataha Museveni.

During a plenary sitting on Thursday, Semujju said Muyingo was a Personal Assistant to the Mrs Museveni because he always represents her in Parliament.

“I apologise to the Minsiter Muyingo to the extent I offended him,” Semujju said.

To say this, the Forum for Democratic Change(FDC) Spokesperson first raised a procedural matter over the continued absence of Mrs Museveni in plenary sittings.

Semujju had demanded for an explanation on the same and to know whether there are super Ministers who cannot attend the sittings.