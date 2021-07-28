Residents of Butenga, Villa Maria in Masaka were gripped with shock after an aide to President Yoweri Museveni turned up at a vigil organised to mourn him after being pronounced dead.

Joseph Mukasa Sewava, a Communications Assistant in Museveni’s Office of the NRM National Chairman [ONC] Kyambogo was announced dead on Friday last week.

The news, which spread like bush fire swiftly moved to reach popular media specialist’s home in Seguku, along Entebbe Road, attracting a mammoth crowd converging to grieve with the bereaved family.

In Masaka, Butenga village Buwoko where “the late” hails from, family and friends congregated to mourn the fallen President’s man who many see as an astute defender of the current regime.

To know more about how you can buy an affordable home from Kabaka’s Mirembe estate Sentema, click here

In a show of support to the family, community members started making preparations for the burial ceremony which included digging the grave pit.

Sewava, who had had his phone switched off for yet to be known reasons, upon learning of the scenario in the village instantly drove to console the family and convince them he was alive and well.

Upon reaching Butenga, the conspicuously melancholic mourners got swallowed in a cocktail of both panic and joy as they competed against each other to get hold of the man they had converged to eternally send off.

The scenes at the vigil became too emotional for Sewava who later broke down and admitted to the hospital for treatment.

In a telephone conversation with our reporter, Sewava said he had been well until after the reports of his death ” which broke me down.”

He has however improving steadily and by the time of filing this story, he had been discharged from hospital.