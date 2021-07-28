Moses Oluka has been punished after being accused of trying to have sexually involve himself with his daughter in-law.

Oluka, 63 is a resident of Akero Village in Bukedea district.

According to Mama Bukedea FM, Alupo Jessica, wife to Akol Samuel (Oluka’s son) reported to the clan head Akol Joseph about her father in law’s sexual misconduct.

Akol told the local radio station that his father wanted to have a piece of his wife behind his back and that the old man had been extending sexual advances to Alupo for sometime now until the couple felt that enough was enough thus reporting Oluka to the village authorities.

To know more about how you can buy an affordable home from Kabaka’s Mirembe estate Sentema, click here

The clan leader Martin Okwii summoned a meeting which was attended by the elders and residents.

The elders found Oluka guilty after being discovered that he is fond of sleeping with his daughters in law.

The accused was then subjected to caning and a fine of one he goat as well as Shs100,000.