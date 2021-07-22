Kitagwenda Deputy Resident District Commissioner, Sam Evidence Orikunda has suggested that the Shs200 million car money should be given to the President’s district representatives instead of giving them to Members of Parliament.

Orikunda says the RDCs need the big cars more than the legislators because they do all the donkey work in the process of executing their duties on ground.

To MPs, the RDC says they only use the rides to snatch people’s girlfriends and driving around.

“The Shs200 million, should instead be given to RDCs to be the ones to buy huge cars because they’re the ones who do donkey work.The members of parliament, just drive around, snatch people’s girlfriends and drink expensive alcohol,” Orikunda said in a social media post on Thursday.

On Wednesday, government started remitting Shs200 million to each of the 529 legislators and the 26 ex-officio members of the 11th Parliament, to enable them buy cars. The cash is part of the string of entitlements that legislators are entitled to throughout their five-year term.

The Director of Communications at Parliament, Chris Obore confirmed the development.

“That is true. We got a release to give members their money which you know is a ritual that each member has to be given money to buy a car. There is nothing to hide there. It is a once in five years’ period benefit that members are going to get,” Obore told Daily Monitor newspaper in a telephone interview.

“It is Shs200 million and it is what the other Parliament got. In other words they are getting what the 10th Parliament got.”