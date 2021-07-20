Ugandan weightlifter, Julius Ssekitoleko, who went missing in Japan last week, has been found.

Ssekitoleko who went missing last Friday from the Pre-game training camp hotel in Izumisano City was found in Mie Prefe cture.

According to the Ugandan Embassy in Tokyo, they are working with competent Japanese authorities to enable Ssekitoleko continue with the hitherto arranged safe and secure return to Uganda as soon as tomorrow 21 July, 2021.

“Any issues to do with the alleged absconding from the duty he had been flown to perform in Japan and related disappearence from the training camp, will be handled appropriately upon his return to Uganda,” the Embassy said on Tuesday.

To know more about how you can buy an affordable home from Kabaka’s Mirembe estate Sentema, check out here

“The embassy remains actively seized of the matter and will appraise any relevant interested entities as appropriate.”

After disappearing, officials discovered a note left by Ssekitoleko which said “I want to live in Japan because my life in Uganda is difficult”.

Ssekitoleko had been hoping to compete in the men’s weightlifting competition at the Games.

He missed out on a place in the men’s 67 kilogram competition, however, having been on a waiting list.

Ssekitoleko was expected to travel home today (July 20).

He was part of a nine-member Ugandan delegation to travel to Japan last month, with two subsequently testing positive for COVID-19.

One case was reported at the airport, with the second discovered after the team had arrived at the training camp.

This led to the Ugandan team being placed in quarantine, while prompting discussions in Japan over how the country could strengthen protocols for participants arriving for the Games.

The team was cleared to return to training after completing their quarantine period.

Ssekitoleko’s last test before his disappearance was reported to have been negative.

A member of Uganda’s rugby sevens team also went missing last month in Monaco, after the team competed at the final Olympic qualification tournament.

Six Ugandan athletes were reported missing at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in the Gold Coast.

Two Ugandan rugby sevens players went missing after the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow and were later found living at a hostel for asylum seekers in Cardiff.