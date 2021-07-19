Makerere University and the Uganda Police Force have finalised a Momerandum of Understanding (MoU) where the University will teach and award a Masters degree in Peace and Conflict Studies for students at the Police Senior Command and Staff College-Bwebajja (PSCSC).

The signing ceremony was attended by the Vice chancellor Professor Barnabas Nawangwe’s-who signed on behalf of the University and Director HRD AIGP, Godfrey Golooba,who signed on behalf of the Police. CP Kafero Moses,the Commandant Police Senior Command and Staff College Bwebajja was also in attendance.

This makes PSCSC-Bwebajja an affiliate of MUK.

The awarding of masters will begin with the current officers at the College, which started in 2015 and has since channeled out different officers.

