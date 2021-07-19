Marine police in Kabale district is tracing for the body of a 35 year old man who drowned in Lake Bunyonyi.

The victim is one Kizabona Nafutali a catechist at Kayanga Catholic church in Murambo parish Butanda sub county, Kabale district.

It’s alleged that on Monday 19/07/2021 around 7:00 am while he was in the middle of Lake Bunyonyi, the local canoe he was using capsized and he drowned.

Elly Maate, the Kigezi regional police spokesperson confirmed the development.

“Marine police was notified, visited the scene and established that he didn’t use protective gears and lost balance of the canoe which caused him to capsize.

Efforts to trace his body are being made so that he is given a decent burial,” Maate said.

The case has been registered at Marine Bunyonyi detach under file number SD 04/19/07/2021.