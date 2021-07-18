The outgoing Director of the National Leadership Institute (NALI)- Kyankwanzi and permanent secretary designate Major General David Kasura has on Sunday officially handed over office to the incoming Director, Brig Gen Charles Kisembo at a ceremony presided over by the Permanent Secretary Office of the President, Hajji Yunus Kakande.

Hajji Yunus Kakande in his remarks said that Brig Gen Kisembo given his scholarly background and writing, he is the right person to be in the National Leadership Institute as the Director and challenged him to transform the Institute into a complete international college for leadership so that it not only attracts Ugandans but also attracts international participants.

He thanked the outgoing Director Maj Gen Kasura for being instrumental in implementing development projects at the institute that were delivered on time and at a low cost, adding that the concept of Maj Gen Kasura of using the Engineers Brigade for such projects is now being co-opted to build schools and other government institutions.

The Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) Hon Gen Wilson Mbadi while speaking at the ceremony congratulated the outgoing Director Maj Gen Kasura on his appointment as the Permanent Secretary of Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries adding that Uganda’s economy is hinged on agriculture.

Gen Mbadi in the same vain congratulated Gen Kisembo on his elevation to head NALI which is an important institute in developing analytical minds that provides national solutions to nation building and development challenges, noting that elevations are an additional responsibility.

The outgoing Director, Maj Gen Kasura in his remarks said that the undoubted ability of the new director will take the institute to another level and emphasized that NALI is a special place of the revolution and revolutionary ideas which needs to be nurtured and allowed to blossom so that it can play its rightful role.

Maj Gen Kasura thanked the President and Commander-in-Chief for entrusting him with various appointments and opportunities to serve the country.

Brig Gen Charles Kisembo, the incoming Director in his remarks thanked the President and Commander-in-Chief for trusting and appointing him as director of the institute and equally thanked the outgoing Director for changing the face of Kyankwanzi in terms of quality, quantity and value.

Brig Gen Kisembo called for esprit de corps among the team that he will lead so that the institute is able to continue achieving the objectives of the institute and further move it to another level by looking at key thematic areas and developing a curriculum that is in tandem with the world.

The ceremony was witnessed by the Chief of Personnel and Administration Maj Gen George Igumba, the Chief Political Commissar Hon Maj Gen Henry Matsiko, Chief of Staff Land Force Brig Gen Bob Ogiki, Commander Field Artillery Division Brig Gen Daniel Kakono, Brig Gen David Isimbwa, Commissioner Patriotism Brig Gen Patrick Mwesigye, Dean of RDCs Maj Martha Asiimwe and senior officers of the UPDF.