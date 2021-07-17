It has come to our notice that there is fake mail that has been circulated through government official emails purportedly inviting officials to register with the taskforce on emergency relief response under State House for COVID relief.

The invitation claims State House, under the directives of H.E the President has evolved a relief strategy that is aimed at empowering government servicemen/women to absorb pandemic shocks.

The mail using a fake state house email address info@statehouse.go is said to have been sent by Dr. Omona Kenneth the Principal Private Secretary to the President using another fake email address dromonakenneth@gmail.com.

This is to alert the general public and warn all civil servants and Ugandans that there is no such relief response for any government ministries, departments or agencies by State House. Please do not register as prompted. The email should be treated with contempt and if possible deleted as it may be used by fraudsters for a phishing scam.

DO NOT volunteer any of your personal information.

We have informed the necessary security agencies, NITA and UCC to pursue the matter.

Nabusayi Lindah Wamboka

SENIOR PRESS SECRETARY TO H.E. THE PRESIDENT