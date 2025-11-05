The Secretary-Office of the President, Hajji Yunus Kakande has implored the people of Acholi sub-region to vote for President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni in big numbers so that he gets a landslide victory in the 2026 general elections.

“I’m sure the people of Acholi will give President Museveni over 80 percent or more. I don’t see any reason why you shouldn’t vote for him. He has done everything you asked him to do in the region,” he said.

Hajji Kakande made the remarks today while officiating at the opening of a 3-day capacity building workshop for RDCs/RCC, Deputy RDCs/RCCs, Assistant RDCs/RCCs, RISOs and DISOs in Acholi Sub-region at Bomah Hotel, Gulu City.

According to Hajji Kakande, the people of Acholi should thank President Museveni for transforming the region, from a war-torn to a now peaceful and developed area.

“We must thank President Museveni for that. He has developed the area through different projects and programs. Past leaders here started senseless wars that led to the killing of so many people but the President made sure that he stopped the wars and brought peace in the region. I’m happy to hear that most people in Acholi support President Museveni and the NRM,” he noted.

“The President also agreed to extend the Northern Uganda Social Action Fund (NUSAF) IV. And this time the funds will be used sparingly and transparently.”

On the other hand, Hajji Kakande appealed to the commissioners to mobilise for President Museveni so that he wins the 2026 Presidential elections.

“We should translate the big numbers during President Museveni’s recent campaign rallies into votes. You should ensure that people turn up in big numbers on the voting day and they vote for President Museveni and the NRM government,” he said.

Hajji Kakande further thanked the Chief Coordinator of Operation Wealth Creation (OWC), Gen. Salim Saleh for transforming the Acholi Sub-region through various interventions.

“I’m happy that many people in this region have benefited from his interventions. He also introduced coffee in the region and many farmers have embraced it. Over Sha60 billion was earmarked for coffee seedlings to be distributed in this region. I want you leaders to go to the people and inform them about the project,” he said.

“Coffee worldwide is a lucrative crop which gives a lot of money to the people. When you go to Vietnam, after the war with the USA it was bad off and so poor. , what leaders did was to buy coffee seedlings and distribute them to its people and now they are very far.”

He also revealed that in the past, Ugandan farmers had abandoned the crop, but it was through President Museveni’s efforts that they embraced it again.

“Prior, Uganda was only producing 2 million bags and now we produce 9 million bags.”

Hajji Kakande further reiterated that the NRM has not abandoned Acholi, explaining that the government has put up several infrastructure developments such as good roads, schools, electricity, among others, and that the creating wealth should be personal effort.

“In terms of making money it’s your personal efforts to make that money. That’s why we encourage you the RDCs and the security people here to keep sensitizing our people on how to make money and I’m sure in 10 years to come, Acholi will be a very different and more developed place.”

The Head of the RDC Secretariat, Maj. Martha Asiimwe highlighted the objectives of the capacity building workshop.

She said the workshop aims at equipping RDCs, RCCs, deputies and assistants with knowledge and skills to help them execute their duties.

Maj. Asiimwe also revealed that the workshop is meant to enhance leadership development and team building for efficiency and effectiveness as the commissioners handle their tasks and accomplish the intent of the Commander in Chief.

“For personal growth, development and improved performance to reach your full potential,” he said.

“To encourage creativity, nurture new ideas and approaches as you interact with other stakeholders in order for you to stay competitive. As Chairpersons of the District Security Committee and DIC/CIC take you through security management and geo-political emerging threats.”

Ms. Alice Apio Akello, Regional Commissioner in charge RDCs in Northern Uganda thanked the Office of the President for the crucial workshop in the Acholi sub region.

She commended the Commissioners for the good work they are doing in the subregion, describing them as dedicated footsoldiers representing H.E the President in their respective areas of jurisdiction.

“I also commend them for the good mobilisation and this is why we saw big crowds during President Museveni’s campaign rallies in the sub region. We should now find ways of translating these big crowds into votes,” she said.

Mr. Felix Olumu, Assistant Commissioner in Charge of Economic Monitoring, Office of the President took through the participants a paper on monitoring and evaluation of Service delivery in local governments.

He said monitoring is a routine tracking of progress of ongoing local government projects/services by comparing actual performance/achievements with planned service delivery targets and measuring actual results against expected results.

“Monitoring also involves routine checking if the ongoing programs/ government services are being implemented as planned,” he said.

“Monitoring helps us in understanding and explaining what is happening in the project/service delivery area and why expected results, such as the transformation of households from subsistence to the money economy are or are not being achieved.”

Mr. Olumu further explained that the purpose of monitoring is to steer a program/project towards its purpose and to detect any problems that makes it probable that the project will not achieve expected results.

The workshop was also attended by the former Deputy Director General of ISO, Col. Emmy Katabazi, the Senior Presidential Advisor In-charge of Mobilization–RDC Secretariat, Lt. Col. Kibrai Ambako and Technical officers from the Office of the President.