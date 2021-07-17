The chairperson of Citizens Coalition for Electoral Democracy in Uganda (CCEDU) Miria Matembe has claimed that the newly appointed Inspector General of Government (IGG) Beti Olive Kamya lacks integrity to run such a big public office.

Appearing on NTV Uganda on Friday, Matembe said Kamya’s appointment into such an office is a direct signal that President Yoweri Museveni is on a mission to finish off the IGG office.

The former Ethics Minister emphasized that Kamya was not the right person for the job and that she was also not clean in the books of corruption.

“What I mean of all these appointments, President Museveni is trying to show us that he is the authority because even in the executive I don’t see any person with the audacity to tell him that what your doing is wrong,” Matembe noted.

“First of the IGG is the person that mans the fight of corruption, therefore any leader to fit in that seat must be a person of unquestionable character that is why when I saw Kamya I laughed. What I see now is that President Museveni has successfully managed to destroy the IGG office. Kamya is a person who can not fit in that place. She worked at Entebbe zoo, KCCA and lands but she has been leaving scandals behind.”