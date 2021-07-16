Kampala Parents School famously known as KPS has registered 129 first grades in the just released 2020 Primary Leaving Examination (PLE) results.

KPS, one of the best primary schools in Uganda got 129 candidates with first grades out of the 186 pupils who sat for last year’s final exams. Majority of the candidates got between aggregate 4 and 6.

Ms Daphine Kato, the school principal said, “The situation was not so normal but we had to give our best, online lessons helped a lot, because if we had not had them, we could have not had such results. I urge the Government to increase efforts and promote E-learning because we do not know when the pandemic will end. E-learning is very helpful and health because both teachers and the pupils stay in their respect homes. ”

The principal also welcomed the performance of the pupils saying it is remarkable given the tough Covid-19 conditions pupils studied in and sat for the examinations.

“The results have been released; the general performance is very good. Given the difficult time, to see our pupils performing like this is really wonderful, we thank God and the parents that really cooperated with us to get this kind of performance.”