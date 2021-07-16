The Uganda National Examination Board (UNEB) has released the 2020 Primary Leaving Examination (PLE) results.
While releasing the results on Friday at State House Entebbe, the UNEB Executive Secretary Dan N. Odongo said a total of 749, 761 candidates from 14,300 examination centres sat for PLE in 2020 and out of that, 395,855 (53 per cent) were females while 353,957 (47 per cent) were males.
In terms of numbers, 659,910 candidates passed the PLE compared to 617,150 in the previous year. Overall, therefore, more pupils qualify to join the post-primary institutions than the previous year.
Odongo noted that in performance, there was an overall better performance in English and there a slight decrease in performance in maths and the rest have remained the same. He added that girls performed better in English whereas boys emerged better in mathematics, social studies and science.
“Candidature increased by 7.5%. More girls than boys have completed the Primary level. This has been the trend.The children in urban centers perform better than their counterparts in the villages. We have given reasons why but the most outstanding is that there is parents’ involvement in the urban centers,” he said.
“More children have qualified to proceed to post-primary than the previous year.”
Odongo also revealed that at least results of 2,220 pupils have been withheld as a result of malpractice. He said UNEB will give the affected candidates a fair hearing.
The list below shows the top 100 schools in Wakiso as of PLE 2020
|Posn
|Schools in descending order
|Div 1
|Div 2
|Div 3
|Div 4
|1
|Grace primary school,lusanja
|36
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Fainaz junior school
|41
|0
|0
|0
|3
|St.francis junior school,buddo
|155
|1
|0
|0
|4
|St.savio kisubi primary school
|139
|4
|0
|0
|5
|Hormisdallen primary school,gayaza
|385
|5
|1
|0
|6
|Broader vision primary school,bwerenga
|28
|1
|0
|0
|7
|Esteem junior school,wakiso
|51
|2
|0
|0
|8
|Mugwanya preparatory school kabojja
|162
|7
|0
|0
|9
|Kyengera parents primary school
|78
|5
|0
|0
|10
|Juliana junior school,gayaza
|49
|0
|0
|0
|11
|English medium primary school
|34
|3
|0
|0
|12
|St.james nkumba primary school
|22
|2
|0
|0
|13
|St.theresa kisubi girls primary school
|109
|7
|0
|0
|14
|Greenhill primary school,buwaate
|140
|19
|0
|0
|15
|Kyengera parents primary school,mugongo
|63
|9
|0
|0
|16
|Phimose primary school,luteete
|24
|4
|0
|0
|17
|Gayaza junior primary school
|154
|27
|0
|0
|18
|Destiny bridge primary school,gombe
|34
|6
|0
|0
|19
|Faith trust day and boarding p/s
|41
|8
|0
|0
|20
|All saints lweza primary school
|85
|17
|0
|0
|21
|Real standards primary school,gganda
|29
|6
|0
|0
|22
|Deven junior school
|23
|5
|0
|0
|23
|Kitende modern primary school
|163
|22
|2
|0
|24
|Victor junior school,nabbingo
|67
|15
|0
|0
|25
|Ebenezer classic junior school
|13
|3
|0
|0
|26
|St.anthony kajjansi primary school
|126
|30
|0
|0
|27
|Trinity junior school
|12
|3
|0
|0
|28
|Gombe junior school
|88
|23
|0
|0
|29
|Mothercare preparatory school,nalumunye
|22
|6
|0
|0
|30
|Mantopal primary school
|18
|5
|0
|0
|31
|Trust primary school
|43
|12
|0
|0
|32
|Bright future,gayaza
|68
|19
|0
|0
|33
|Skylark junior school,wakiso
|14
|4
|0
|0
|34
|Twinbrook elementary school
|28
|8
|0
|0
|35
|Saviour junior school,nakuwadde
|31
|9
|0
|0
|36
|Delight primary school
|55
|17
|0
|0
|37
|African hearts junior school
|19
|6
|0
|0
|38
|Kisubi boys primary school
|80
|27
|0
|0
|39
|Kitende standard primary school
|23
|8
|0
|0
|40
|Bright angels junior school
|33
|12
|0
|0
|41
|Upendo christian school
|29
|12
|0
|0
|42
|Buyinja primary school
|53
|22
|0
|0
|43
|Ridgeway grammer primary school
|49
|21
|0
|0
|44
|Mivule primary school kisubi
|18
|8
|0
|0
|45
|Taibah international school
|70
|34
|0
|0
|46
|Budo junior school
|157
|74
|1
|0
|47
|Kide kasangati primary school
|23
|13
|0
|0
|48
|Asuubira canaan education centre p/s
|22
|13
|0
|0
|49
|Gyagenda primary school
|96
|58
|0
|0
|50
|Creamsite junior school
|33
|23
|0
|0
|51
|Highfield primary school
|10
|7
|0
|0
|52
|Bukhaariy junior school,nakuwadde
|45
|30
|1
|0
|53
|Rockford primary school
|19
|14
|0
|0
|54
|Achievers junior school
|65
|47
|1
|0
|55
|Home care education centre
|44
|31
|1
|0
|56
|St. Johnson primary school
|23
|18
|0
|0
|57
|Grand maria primary school nabbingo
|24
|16
|1
|0
|58
|St.kizito bp.mukwaya primary school
|14
|11
|0
|0
|59
|African children choir primary school
|17
|14
|0
|0
|60
|Kennedy primary school
|23
|19
|0
|0
|61
|Precious gift primary school,gayaza
|29
|25
|0
|0
|62
|King david primary school,wattuba
|40
|32
|1
|0
|63
|Lorencia junior school
|36
|32
|0
|0
|64
|Bright junior wakiso primary school
|48
|49
|0
|0
|65
|Adam and hawa islamic p/s,ddambwe
|15
|16
|0
|0
|66
|Kikaaya day and boarding primary school
|10
|11
|0
|0
|67
|St.michael junior school
|8
|9
|0
|0
|68
|Wakiso classic primary school
|18
|21
|0
|0
|69
|St.marys primary school,nabbingo
|19
|19
|1
|0
|70
|Vallerian day and boarding
|30
|33
|1
|0
|71
|Prettie & precious junior school
|10
|9
|1
|0
|72
|Good hope primary school
|29
|36
|0
|0
|73
|African junior school-bulenga
|21
|23
|1
|0
|74
|Bernadette primary school,nabbingo
|13
|13
|1
|0
|75
|White angels primary school
|49
|58
|0
|1
|76
|Rays of hope junior school,kyengera
|41
|57
|0
|0
|77
|Elyon primary school,nsangi
|26
|24
|2
|1
|78
|Kiteezi learning centre
|20
|18
|3
|0
|79
|Velfed kiddies junior school
|12
|18
|0
|0
|80
|Rightway primary school
|17
|28
|0
|0
|81
|Katale preparatory school,katale
|12
|20
|0
|0
|82
|Tween-age educational centre
|7
|5
|2
|0
|83
|Good mummy junior school,buddo
|12
|20
|1
|0
|84
|Lukman primary school
|76
|81
|11
|4
|85
|Wilden primary school
|18
|37
|0
|0
|86
|Bukalango st.agnes primary school
|14
|25
|1
|0
|87
|King solomons junior school,bulenga
|14
|30
|0
|0
|88
|Success integrated primary school
|7
|11
|1
|0
|89
|Kisakye primary school
|13
|30
|0
|0
|90
|All saints prep. Andjunior school
|5
|12
|0
|0
|91
|Quality primary school kyengera
|20
|23
|4
|1
|92
|Muteesa i primary school
|8
|15
|1
|0
|93
|Zion primary school
|21
|39
|1
|1
|94
|Sure prospect school
|8
|16
|1
|0
|95
|Kitetika abc primary school
|25
|34
|5
|1
|96
|Twawil islamic primary school
|14
|37
|0
|0
|97
|Immaculate heart junior school
|7
|14
|1
|0
|98
|St.maria florence junior primary school
|12
|32
|0
|0
|99
|Gayaza girls primary school
|17
|37
|0
|0
|100
|Conbert modern primary school
|16
|39
|0
|1
