The Uganda National Examination Board (UNEB) has released the 2020 Primary Leaving Examination (PLE) results.

While releasing the results on Friday at State House Entebbe, the UNEB Executive Secretary Dan N. Odongo said a total of 749, 761 candidates from 14,300 examination centres sat for PLE in 2020 and out of that, 395,855 (53 per cent) were females while 353,957 (47 per cent) were males.

In terms of numbers, 659,910 candidates passed the PLE compared to 617,150 in the previous year. Overall, therefore, more pupils qualify to join the post-primary institutions than the previous year.

Odongo noted that in performance, there was an overall better performance in English and there a slight decrease in performance in maths and the rest have remained the same. He added that girls performed better in English whereas boys emerged better in mathematics, social studies and science.

To know more about how you can buy an affordable home from Kabaka’s Mirembe estate Sentema, check out here

“Candidature increased by 7.5%. More girls than boys have completed the Primary level. This has been the trend.The children in urban centers perform better than their counterparts in the villages. We have given reasons why but the most outstanding is that there is parents’ involvement in the urban centers,” he said.

“More children have qualified to proceed to post-primary than the previous year.”

Odongo also revealed that at least results of 2,220 pupils have been withheld as a result of malpractice. He said UNEB will give the affected candidates a fair hearing.

The list below shows the top 100 schools in Wakiso as of PLE 2020

Posn Schools in descending order Div 1 Div 2 Div 3 Div 4 1 Grace primary school,lusanja 36 0 0 0 2 Fainaz junior school 41 0 0 0 3 St.francis junior school,buddo 155 1 0 0 4 St.savio kisubi primary school 139 4 0 0 5 Hormisdallen primary school,gayaza 385 5 1 0 6 Broader vision primary school,bwerenga 28 1 0 0 7 Esteem junior school,wakiso 51 2 0 0 8 Mugwanya preparatory school kabojja 162 7 0 0 9 Kyengera parents primary school 78 5 0 0 10 Juliana junior school,gayaza 49 0 0 0 11 English medium primary school 34 3 0 0 12 St.james nkumba primary school 22 2 0 0 13 St.theresa kisubi girls primary school 109 7 0 0 14 Greenhill primary school,buwaate 140 19 0 0 15 Kyengera parents primary school,mugongo 63 9 0 0 16 Phimose primary school,luteete 24 4 0 0 17 Gayaza junior primary school 154 27 0 0 18 Destiny bridge primary school,gombe 34 6 0 0 19 Faith trust day and boarding p/s 41 8 0 0 20 All saints lweza primary school 85 17 0 0 21 Real standards primary school,gganda 29 6 0 0 22 Deven junior school 23 5 0 0 23 Kitende modern primary school 163 22 2 0 24 Victor junior school,nabbingo 67 15 0 0 25 Ebenezer classic junior school 13 3 0 0 26 St.anthony kajjansi primary school 126 30 0 0 27 Trinity junior school 12 3 0 0 28 Gombe junior school 88 23 0 0 29 Mothercare preparatory school,nalumunye 22 6 0 0 30 Mantopal primary school 18 5 0 0 31 Trust primary school 43 12 0 0 32 Bright future,gayaza 68 19 0 0 33 Skylark junior school,wakiso 14 4 0 0 34 Twinbrook elementary school 28 8 0 0 35 Saviour junior school,nakuwadde 31 9 0 0 36 Delight primary school 55 17 0 0 37 African hearts junior school 19 6 0 0 38 Kisubi boys primary school 80 27 0 0 39 Kitende standard primary school 23 8 0 0 40 Bright angels junior school 33 12 0 0 41 Upendo christian school 29 12 0 0 42 Buyinja primary school 53 22 0 0 43 Ridgeway grammer primary school 49 21 0 0 44 Mivule primary school kisubi 18 8 0 0 45 Taibah international school 70 34 0 0 46 Budo junior school 157 74 1 0 47 Kide kasangati primary school 23 13 0 0 48 Asuubira canaan education centre p/s 22 13 0 0 49 Gyagenda primary school 96 58 0 0 50 Creamsite junior school 33 23 0 0 51 Highfield primary school 10 7 0 0 52 Bukhaariy junior school,nakuwadde 45 30 1 0 53 Rockford primary school 19 14 0 0 54 Achievers junior school 65 47 1 0 55 Home care education centre 44 31 1 0 56 St. Johnson primary school 23 18 0 0 57 Grand maria primary school nabbingo 24 16 1 0 58 St.kizito bp.mukwaya primary school 14 11 0 0 59 African children choir primary school 17 14 0 0 60 Kennedy primary school 23 19 0 0 61 Precious gift primary school,gayaza 29 25 0 0 62 King david primary school,wattuba 40 32 1 0 63 Lorencia junior school 36 32 0 0 64 Bright junior wakiso primary school 48 49 0 0 65 Adam and hawa islamic p/s,ddambwe 15 16 0 0 66 Kikaaya day and boarding primary school 10 11 0 0 67 St.michael junior school 8 9 0 0 68 Wakiso classic primary school 18 21 0 0 69 St.marys primary school,nabbingo 19 19 1 0 70 Vallerian day and boarding 30 33 1 0 71 Prettie & precious junior school 10 9 1 0 72 Good hope primary school 29 36 0 0 73 African junior school-bulenga 21 23 1 0 74 Bernadette primary school,nabbingo 13 13 1 0 75 White angels primary school 49 58 0 1 76 Rays of hope junior school,kyengera 41 57 0 0 77 Elyon primary school,nsangi 26 24 2 1 78 Kiteezi learning centre 20 18 3 0 79 Velfed kiddies junior school 12 18 0 0 80 Rightway primary school 17 28 0 0 81 Katale preparatory school,katale 12 20 0 0 82 Tween-age educational centre 7 5 2 0 83 Good mummy junior school,buddo 12 20 1 0 84 Lukman primary school 76 81 11 4 85 Wilden primary school 18 37 0 0 86 Bukalango st.agnes primary school 14 25 1 0 87 King solomons junior school,bulenga 14 30 0 0 88 Success integrated primary school 7 11 1 0 89 Kisakye primary school 13 30 0 0 90 All saints prep. Andjunior school 5 12 0 0 91 Quality primary school kyengera 20 23 4 1 92 Muteesa i primary school 8 15 1 0 93 Zion primary school 21 39 1 1 94 Sure prospect school 8 16 1 0 95 Kitetika abc primary school 25 34 5 1 96 Twawil islamic primary school 14 37 0 0 97 Immaculate heart junior school 7 14 1 0 98 St.maria florence junior primary school 12 32 0 0 99 Gayaza girls primary school 17 37 0 0 100 Conbert modern primary school 16 39 0 1